Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 21:39 Hits: 2

The official return of the United States to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change represents good news for the country and the world, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Friday during a virtual event to mark the occasion.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1085212