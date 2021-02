Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 18:48 Hits: 3

With the COVID-19 pandemic exposing social and economic inequalities rooted in racism, discrimination and xenophobia, recovery must lead to more inclusive societies, the UN Secretary-General told Member States on Thursday.

