Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 00:00 Hits: 2

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, together with 33 partners, is appealing for US$222.6 million to provide much needed humanitarian assistance for over 315,000 Burundian refugees during 2021. For nearly seven...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2021/2/602ba3e34/humanitarian-agencies-seek-us222-million-support-burundian-refugees.html