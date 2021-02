Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 08:21 Hits: 4

Guinean health authorities have declared an outbreak of Ebola in a rural community in the south of the country, with at least seven people infected, three of whom died, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1084692