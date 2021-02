Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 05:30 Hits: 4

Whilst the global economy has taken a battering during the COVID-19 pandemic, online commerce has thrived. A UN-supported initiative is helping refugees and migrants around the world to access the tools and customers they need to build their businesses and improve their livelihoods.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1084552