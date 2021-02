Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 16:52 Hits: 3

Since the escalation of conflict in 2015, severe acute malnutrition is among its highest levels in Yemen, threating the lives of half of the country’s children under the age of five, four UN agencies warned on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1084572