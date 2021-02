Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 00:00 Hits: 2

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is appealing for humanitarian access to reach tens of thousands of people in dire need after they fled escalating violence, clashes, and military operations in the Central...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2021/2/602641944/unhcr-appeals-access-central-african-displacement-soars.html