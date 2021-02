Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 22:25 Hits: 4

Closed labs and increased care responsibilities are just a two of the challenges women in scientific fields are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN chief said in his message for the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1084412