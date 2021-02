Articles

The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar on Wednesday said that security forces in the country must “stand down before there are more casualties” among protesters, amid reports of use of lethal force against those demonstrating against last week’s military takeover.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1084322