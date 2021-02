Articles

Published on Friday, 05 February 2021

Three high-level UN officials on Friday issued a statement calling for Israel to end demolitions in the occupied West Bank, after meeting with members of a Bedouin community ousted from their homes earlier this week in the northern Jordan Valley, while their belongings were “seized or destroyed”.

