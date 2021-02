Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 00:00 Hits: 5

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, praised President Joe Biden’s plan announced today to raise the cap on the number of refugees who could be admitted to the United States,...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2021/2/601c56524/biden-move-refugee-resettlement-save-lives-unhcr.html