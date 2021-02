Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 15:04 Hits: 4

Some farming techniques can have a devastating and negative effect on the environment, as farmers seek to harvest the maximum amount of produce from their land, but the efforts of a Filipino chef and activist are demonstrating that, with the right approach, agriculture can help to regenerate land, offer protection from the effects of climate change and extreme weather, and improve livelihoods.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1083672