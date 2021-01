Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 16:30 Hits: 3

The imminent execution in Iran of a man who was allegedly tortured into confessing that he belonged to a jihadist group must be stopped, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1083362