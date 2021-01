Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 21:24 Hits: 8

Although school feeding programmes are a lifeline for millions of boys and girls, nearly 40 billion in-school meals have been missed during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report published on Thursday by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Office of Research: Inocenti, and the World Food Programme (WFP).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1083262