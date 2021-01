Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 17:06 Hits: 4

Palestinian elections scheduled for later this year will be a crucial step towards unity, the new UN envoy in the region, Tor Wennesland, said on Tuesday in his first briefing to the Security Council.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1082982