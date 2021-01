Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 25 January 2021

Despite an estimated 1.44 million refugees in urgent need of resettlement globally, only 22,770 were resettled through UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, last year. This is according to annual statistics released...

