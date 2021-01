Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 00:00 Hits: 6

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is concerned by recent violence in Sudan’s Darfur region, which has caused thousands of people to flee their homes seeking safety – including across the border into Chad. The...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2021/1/600a93a64/100000-displaced-resurgence-violence-sudans-darfur-region.html