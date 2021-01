Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 14:42 Hits: 0

UN agencies voiced deep concern on Wednesday over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province, where attacks by armed groups have forced more than 565,000 to flee their homes.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1082552