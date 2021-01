Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 00:00 Hits: 3

More than 2,200 asylum seekers and refugees have now been relocated from reception centres on Greek islands and elsewhere in Greece to other European countries.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/1/6006bd0c4/want-doctor-brother-school.html