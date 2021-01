Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 15:50 Hits: 4

Israel’s decision to advance plans for some 800 new settlement units, most of which are located deep inside the occupied West Bank, has sparked the concern of UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1082482