Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 18:20 Hits: 4

A group of independent UN rights experts released a statement on Monday condemning the violent storming of the United States Capitol building in Washington DC on 6 January, which they described as a shocking and incendiary attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair election.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1082382