Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 21:52 Hits: 5

Cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab States has been critical to addressing the ongoing war in Syria, the search for a two-State solution for Israelis and Palestinians, and other challenges, the UN’s political affairs chief told a virtual meeting of the Security Council on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1082422