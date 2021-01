Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 16:43 Hits: 4

At least 35 people have been killed and hundreds of others injured after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the West Sulawesi Province of Indonesia on Friday morning, according to the UN humanitarian coordination office (OCHA).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1082242