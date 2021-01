Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 05:05 Hits: 7

Thirteen-year-old Min Min scavenges day and night for precious stones in a quarry in Hpakant, northern Myanmar, where perilous conditions have led to the deaths of many workers. With more than a million children working in the country, the UN is fighting to end child labour worldwide.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1082102