Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 00:00 Hits: 1

I remain extremely troubled by the humanitarian situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia and its impact on civilians, in particular Eritrean refugees hosted in the region. We have recently seen some...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2021/1/600052064/statement-attributable-un-high-commissioner-refugees-filippo-grandi-situation.html