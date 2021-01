Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 11:48 Hits: 5

Though countries have made progress in planning for climate change adaptation, there are significant financing shortfalls in getting them to the stage where they provide real protection against droughts, floods and rising sea levels, a new UN environment report has found.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/01/1082072