Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 20:02 Hits: 7

The UN Secretary-General has called for action to ensure accountability for “heinous attacks” in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Wednesday that left a Rwandan peacekeeper dead and another wounded.

