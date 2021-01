Articles

Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021

An independent UN human rights expert has welcomed a British court’s refusal to extradite Wikileaks founded Julian Assange to the United States on the basis that he would be exposed to oppressive conditions of imprisonment.

