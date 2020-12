Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 05:00 Hits: 8

Powerful digital tools using artificial intelligence (AI) software are helping in the fight against COVID-19, and have the potential to improve the world in many other ways. However, as AI seeps into more areas of daily life, it’s becoming clear that its misuse can lead to serious harm, leading the UN to call for strong, international regulation of the technology.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1080192