Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 16:07 Hits: 10

Some 25,000 Eritrean refugees, sheltering in two camps in the unsettled Tigray region of Ethiopia, have received desperately needed food aid for the first time since mid-October.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1080952