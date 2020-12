Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 21 December 2020

Addressing the UN Security Council on Monday, the UN envoy for the Middle East Peace Process urged Israelis, Palestinians, regional States and the broader international community to “take practical steps to enable the parties to re-engage” in the peace process.

