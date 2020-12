Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 12:14 Hits: 6

The United Nations is marking 2021 as the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables, spotlighting their vital role in human nutrition and food security, as well as urging efforts to improve sustainable production and reduce waste.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1080492