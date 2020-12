Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 22:44 Hits: 3

Although Afghanistan is coming to the end of a monumental year, authorities will still require international support as they assume greater responsibility for national security while battling COVID-19 and other challenges, UN Special Representative Deborah Lyons told a virtual meeting of the Security Council on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1080352