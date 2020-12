Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 16 December 2020 00:00 Hits: 9

My family fled civil war in Liberia to a refugee camp in Guinea in West Africa. I learned the power of resilience and the value of diversity.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2020/12/5fd7536c4/learned-refugee-camp-west-africa.html