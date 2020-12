Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020

The United Nations has recorded the deaths of 255 people in 66 massacres in Colombia this year, as well as the killing of 120 human rights defenders, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Tuesday.

