Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 21:47 Hits: 2

Addressing the financing gap to provide COVID-19 vaccines for everyone, everywhere, is an urgent priority, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday, in an appeal for stepped-up funding to support poorer countries.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1079842