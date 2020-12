Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 11 December 2020

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, working with the local authorities, has now registered nearly 50,000 Ethiopian refugees who have crossed into eastern Sudan, with some reporting having to evade armed groups...

