Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 16:00 Hits: 7

With 270 million people – more than the entire population of Western Europe – “marching toward starvation”, the head of the World Food Programme (WFP) called for greater action to avert a “hunger pandemic”, in accepting the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of the UN agency on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1079742