Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

UNHCR is working with the South African government to help people at risk of statelessness obtain vital identity documents.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2020/12/5fcf43df4/birth-registration-gaps-leave-south-africans-limbo.html