Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 22:05 Hits: 2

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for human rights to be put “front and centre” of COVID-19 response and recovery globally in order to achieve a better future for people everywhere.

