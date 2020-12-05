First Person: COVID education is child’s play for Thai UN volunteer

Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 05:30 Hits: 0

An innovative initiative to provide child-friendly information about COVID-19 has been launched by a UN volunteer (UNV) in Thailand who recognized that children needed to know more about the dangers of the virus but also have fun learning at home during the lockdown. On International Volunteer Day marked annually on 5 December, UNICEF’s Rasa Pattikasemkul talks about motivation, family loss and keeping children safe.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1079182