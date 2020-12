Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 17:47 Hits: 2

Amid a COVID-19 outbreak at London’s Belmarsh prison, an independent UN expert appealed to British authorities on Tuesday to release Julian Assange or to place him under guarded house arrest during extradition proceedings to the United States.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1079542