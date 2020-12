Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 21:03 Hits: 3

The UN Secretary-General said on Monday it was “essential to quickly restore the rule of law” in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray, where Government forces and those loyal to the ruling Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) have been engaged in fighting for more than a month.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1079472