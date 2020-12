Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Writer Neil Gaiman launches animated version of 'What You Need to Be Warm' to raise life-saving funds for Syrian refugees left out in the cold.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/latest/2020/12/5fc9fd934/twitter-community-drew-images-means-warm-animated.html