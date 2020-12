Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 11:25 Hits: 1

The head of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), has voiced concerns over the reported relocation of some Rohingya refugees by Bangladeshi authorities, to an island off the country’s coast, in the Bay of Bengal.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1079392