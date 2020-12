Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 22:10 Hits: 2

A new network in Africa aims to combat the “infodemic” of misinformation online surrounding COVID-19 and other health emergencies on the continent, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1079222