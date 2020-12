Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 17:50 Hits: 3

The human rights situation in Belarus continues to deteriorate, particularly with respect to peaceful assembly, the UN rights chief said on Friday, urging the government to put an end to ongoing violations and “take steps towards a genuine, respectful and inclusive national dialogue”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1079282