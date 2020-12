Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 19:16 Hits: 7

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the continuing ceasefire in and around Nagorno-Karabakh on Friday, underlining that the Organization stands ready to provide humanitarian support to meet the needs of all civilians impacted by conflict.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1079302