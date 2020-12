Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020

The 20,000 foreign fighters now in Libya represent “a serious crisis” and “a shocking violation of Libyan sovereignty”, UN Acting Special Representative Stephanie Williams said on Wednesday, during the latest meeting under the country’s political dialogue forum.

