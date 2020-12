Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

To fight climate change, the world must learn from the COVID-19 pandemic and act with urgency, or risk far-reaching and lethal consequences for people who are forced from their homes, UNHCR’s Assistant...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/12/5fc8013a4/twin-scourges-covid-19-climate-change-threaten-worlds-displaced-stateless.html